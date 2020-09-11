Aston Homes on Main Street was taped off and raided by the FBI Friday morning.
A handful of FBI agents were seen bustling from room-to-room carrying file folders and large three-ring binders inside the home builders' premises.
"The FBI is executing search warrants as part of an ongoing investigation. No arrests were made. Because this is part of an ongoing case, no further information will be released at this time," said Brooke Brennan, public affairs specialist for the FBI Phoenix-Tucson.
Safford Police Chief Glenn Orr said a SPD officer stood by at the request of the FBI at the beginning of the search.
Further details will be reported as they become available.