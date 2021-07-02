For the last 20 years, SEAGO has been printing a resource list compiled with the help of numerous volunteers. Well, nowadays seniors can get that list on their cell phones.
Back in February, the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization unveiled a mobile app that allows folks in Graham, Greenlee, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties to look for resources, check community calendars and book AAA appointments all through their phones.
There are more than 220 resources listed within Graham and Greenlee alone, said Laura Villa, Area Agency on Aging director. There are resources available on senior abuse, adaptive aids, dementia, food, taxes, home health, home repair, medications, transportation and fraud, to name just a few.
People can also find out about AAA programs and services via the app.
Roughly 100 people actively use the app so far, but Villa said her agency is making a concerted effort to spread the word through Facebook and other means.
The decision to go mobile was necessitated by increased publishing costs and difficulty finding volunteers, Villa said.
Interns from Cochise County will continually update the resource list and organizations are asking to be added to it all of the time, Villa said.
The app will be much handier than the old directory, she said.
“You never know when you’re going to need a resource. You’ll have it right there on your phone and you’ll just be able to click on it,” Villa said. “You can instantly provide information to your friends, neighbors or people at the grocery store, just anyone who needs assistance.”