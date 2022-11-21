Kris Mayes and Abe Hamadeh

The Arizona attorney general election between Democrat Kris Mayes (left) and Republican Abe Hamadeh won't be settled until sometime next month.

PHOENIX — Democrat Kris Mayes increased here lead slightly Friday over Abe Hamadeh in the race for attorney general.

With nearly 2.59 million ballots tabulated as of Friday evening, Mayes had 1,252,882 votes. That was 570 more than the Republican contender.

