SAFFORD — Local law enforcement officers responded to the scene of a reported shooting near Roper Lake State Park this week, but found no signs of the alleged incident.
According to a Graham County Sheriff’s Office report, in the early hours of Tuesday morning, Dec. 17, an anonymous 911 caller told County Dispatch a male subject had shot another male during a fight near the park entrance. The caller reportedly told dispatch the victim was with a group of people and possibly dying, and described the shooter as wearing jeans and a Carhartt jacket.
Graham County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the scene, along with Safford, Thatcher and Pima Police officers. According to the report, a search of the area did not find anyone or anything matching the description given by dispatch. Safford police contacted a male inside a vehicle at the park entrance, but determined he was not a person of interest. The search was extended to Dankworth Pond State Park, but no one was located there.
Dispatch advised the 911 call had come from a non-working number that pinged in the area of a residence on Westridge Drive in Thatcher. A deputy and a Thatcher officer who went to the residence found it vacant, with no one inside. The call was then cleared.