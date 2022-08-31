Crime scene

A Safford police officer collects evidence at the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Central Avenue on July 4.

The 24-year-old Safford man who died in a reported July 4 home invasion after he allegedly killed his father was shot five times, including a bullet to the back of the head, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.

The Courier obtained the autopsies for Miguel Garcia and his father, Hector Garcia, 57, through a public records request. Both reports were signed by Medical Examiner Gregory L. Hess and dated Aug 2.

Miguel Garcia booking photo

Miguel Garcia upon his second arrest for discharging a firearm. He died of multiple gunshot wounds sustained July 4.

Reach Tom Bodus at tom@eacourier.com or at (928) 424-6231.

Tags

Load comments