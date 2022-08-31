The 24-year-old Safford man who died in a reported July 4 home invasion after he allegedly killed his father was shot five times, including a bullet to the back of the head, according to the Pima County Medical Examiner.
The Courier obtained the autopsies for Miguel Garcia and his father, Hector Garcia, 57, through a public records request. Both reports were signed by Medical Examiner Gregory L. Hess and dated Aug 2.
The Medical Examiner’s office had previously confirmed Miguel Garcia had suffered multiple gunshot wounds and that his father had died from a stab wound to the chest. However, the autopsies provide more specifics.
In the case of Miguel Garcia, he reportedly suffered gunshot wounds to his right chest, left groin, left arm, right hand and head. Descriptions of entry wounds to the chest, groin, arm and hand appear to be consistent with someone who was facing the weapon from an “indeterminate range.”
The shot to the head, however, apparently came from behind. The Medical Examiner’s report said the entry wound was 12 centimeters “below the top of the head on the posterior midline” — that is approximately the center of the back of the head. The shot was fired from “intermediate range,” the report said.
The caliber of the bullets was not listed in the report, but the Medical Examiner described them as “medium caliber, copper jacketed … gray metal.”
The ME’s report also indicated “minor abrasions and lacerations of the head and extremities.” Toxicology results revealed “no significant findings.”
The manner of Miguel Garcia’s death was ruled a homicide.
Miguel Garcia, based on available reports, died after breaking into a neighbor’s home following an apparent altercation in his own home in which he allegedly stabbed and killed his father, Hector.
The Medical Examiner’s autopsy of Hector Garcia indicates he had been stabbed twice, once in the back of his left leg, behind the knee, and in his left upper chest. The latter wound resulted in the perforation of the upper lobe of his left lung and heart, as well as penetration of the aorta.
He also had a slash wound on the top of his left foot.
Toxicology results in Hector Garcia’s case also were deemed insignificant.
Graham County Dispatch recordings indicate around 1:52 a.m. on July 4, a female caller reported a burglary at 1224 S. Central Ave. She told dispatch that a man, later identified as Miguel Garcia, had broken into her house and went at her and her husband with a knife. She stated the man was in a back bedroom and that her husband had a gun.
Sanford Police Department responded about 1:52 a.m. SPD has reported previously the homeowners said that a male, whom they recognized as one of their neighbors, had broken into their home.
The alleged intruder, later identified as Garcia, entered the home armed with a knife and reportedly approached the two residents. The release said the residents attempted to retreat into a bedroom and later a bathroom. According to the witnesses’ account, Garcia continued to approach them and said they would have to kill him.
Apparently, that’s when one of the residents retrieved a pistol and shot Garcia, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.
SPD said when officers attempted to contact Garcia’s next of kin, they “were unable to gain a response.” They entered the home at 1212 Central Ave., where multiple sources said Garcia lived with his father, and discovered Hector Garcia dead in a bedroom.
SPD Capt. Brian Avilla said the case remains under investigation.