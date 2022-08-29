Police cordoned off large sections of Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Avenues the week of July 7 while investigating the scene of an alleged burglary gone wrong. The suspect, Nathaniel Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man who died in Safford Police custody in early July succumbed to the combined effects of methamphetamine, airway obstruction, sharp force injuries and exertion after a physical altercation, the Pima County Medical Examiner reported.
The report, which was completed July 8 by Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess, states the manner of death is undetermined.
Police and medical documents report that Nathaniel “Nate” Gomez, 33, of Morenci, was reportedly found standing nude and covered with blood around 4 a.m. July 7 in the front yard of a Safford residence in the 700 block of Ninth Avenue when local law enforcement responded to the scene.
A toxicology report issued July 18 by NMS Labs in Pennsylvania showed in preliminary analytical results that Gomez tested positive for Naloxone, a drug taken to counteract the effects of opioids.
The result was considered an unconfirmed screen, and would take further testing to confirm absolutely, the report stated. The presence of amphetamine was found at 52 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) and is the same substance of the prescription drugs Adderall and Dexedrine, the report noted. A nanogram is one-billionth of a gram.
Gomez’s methamphetamine levels reportedly tested at 3900 ng/mL.
“Blood levels of 200-600 ng/mL have been reported in methamphetamine abusers who exhibited violent and irrational behaviors,” the report noted.
The incident was documented via body camera video, the medical examiner’s report said. Gomez allegedly was agitated and behaving erratically, the document states, and was observed eating paper products by officers.
Gomez’s voice and breathing became more labored after consuming the paper, the report states.
Law enforcement reportedly attempted to handcuff him several times over a period of some minutes and used pepper spray and Tasers on Gomez, according to an SPD press release issued shortly after the incident.
"Total body radiographs showed radiopaque objects consistent with electro-conductive device barbs," the autopsy report stated.
Shortly following his eventual restraint, Gomez became unresponsive, according to the report. EMS was on scene but resuscitation was prolonged due to airway obstruction by foreign material and vomiting, leading to a "delayed and unsuccessful effort at endotracheal intubation," the report said.
Gomez died despite resuscitative efforts. Fractures of the right fifth, sixth and seventh ribs and soft tissue damage consistent with resuscitative efforts were found during the autopsy, the report said.
Lacerations were also observed on the right side of Gomez’s head and his right hand and wrist, ranging in size from 5 centimeters to 0.5 cm.
In addition to Arizona Department of Public Safety and the Safford Police Department, Thatcher Police Department assisted with the incident.