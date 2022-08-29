A man who died in Safford Police custody in early July succumbed to the combined effects of methamphetamine, airway obstruction, sharp force injuries and exertion after a physical altercation, the Pima County Medical Examiner reported.

The report, which was completed July 8 by Pima County Chief Medical Examiner Gregory Hess, states the manner of death is undetermined.

Police cordoned off large sections of Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Avenues the week of July 7 while investigating the scene of an alleged burglary gone wrong. The suspect, Nathaniel Gomez, was pronounced dead at the scene. 
Nathaniel "Nate" Gomez

