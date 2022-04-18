For Arizona residents, the impact of inflation over recent years has been noticeable, with rising rent prices often leaving those searching for housing in a state of frustration and confusion, and without much help to turn to.
Rental prices in the state have increased between 20% and 30% according to recent statistics, with no relief in sight.
In the state of Arizona, Section 8 refers to the housing assistance program, which offers low-income housing vouchers for privately owned rental units. Those who qualify will pay 30% of their monthly household income in rent.
According to the Arizona Department of Housing website, as housing providers the state itself “cannot guide, steer, or direct anyone to any specific property or area.” This means residents interested in applying for Section 8 are advised to seek the help of their local housing authorities.
However, for regions like Graham County that do not have local housing authorities, those calling for assistance or information regarding rent prices or Section 8 will likely be turned back to the state.
Heath Brown, town manager of Thatcher, explained that there is not much smaller towns in the county can do for residents and ultimately it lies on the state.
“Unfortunately, there is nothing right now that I am aware of,” Brown said, speaking about what the town has to offer.
At a state level, individuals will be placed in a wait line on hold when calling the general Arizona Housing Authority number. For the Eastern Arizona Courier, this wait lasted roughly 45 minutes before being disconnected without speaking to a representative.
The Eastern Arizona Courier reached out to the department’s deputy director, assistant director and public information officer multiple times, with voicemail messages left unreturned over a week-long period.
For those who do not qualify for Section 8, skyrocketing rent prices are still of concern. Brian Popelas is actively searching for housing and has come across the hardship that rising prices causes.
“The apartment search is actually pretty miserable,” Popelas said. “The apartments are outrageously priced, with next to zero amenities offered.”
For Popelas, his trouble with the housing search has gone beyond just rental costs. He explained that hearing back from the property has brought about its own set of complications.
“The most frustrating part, every apartment was like pulling teeth to get a call or email back. I left messages, Facebook messages emails,” Popelas said. “In Safford I couldn’t get a good answer on anything that was open.”
Popelas explained that he placed an ad in a Facebook Group for housing in Graham County and although he initially got two responses, the landlords were unable to provide information on when the properties would be available to move in to. Eventually one of them stopped responding to him altogether.
Michele Larremore is new to Arizona but has faced the same issues as Popelas in her search for rent in Graham County. Larremore noted that although rent prices are beyond reasonable, she is attempting to settle for anything at this point, which has not been easy.
“The rental prices are crazy, and so many people looking. I’m new here, brought my family from San Diego and can’t find a place no matter the price,” Larremore said.