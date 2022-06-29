featured AZ eggs cage-free by 2025 By the copper era Jun 29, 2022 Jun 29, 2022 Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Arizona Department of Agriculture is implementing a transition to cage-free conditions for egg-laying hens.Beginning Oct. 1, hens must be provided at least 1 square foot of usable floor space per animal.AZDA said all Arizona eggs and egg products will be from cage-free hens by Jan. 1, 2025. This initiative does not apply to egg producers with fewer than 20,000 laying hens.The largest producers of eggs in the state, Hickman’s Family Farms in Buckeye owns around 10 million laying hens.Every year, 360 million dozens of eggs are sold in Arizona. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Hen Egg Zoology Cage Laying Producer Farm Products Load comments Most Popular Another second chance: Woman defies odds after horrific accident US 191 to get multi-million dollar makeover New reporter joins newsroom Chase Creek Bridge project close to go-ahead Dreams for Red Lamp Plaza still aglow State simplifies Nutrition Assistance application process for seniors Fire restrictions eased in Southeast Arizona Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit