The Arizona Department of Agriculture is implementing a transition to cage-free conditions for egg-laying hens.

Beginning Oct. 1, hens must be provided at least 1 square foot of usable floor space per animal.

AZDA said all Arizona eggs and egg products will be from cage-free hens by Jan. 1, 2025. This initiative does not apply to egg producers with fewer than 20,000 laying hens.

The largest producers of eggs in the state, Hickman’s Family Farms in Buckeye owns around 10 million laying hens.

Every year, 360 million dozens of eggs are sold in Arizona.

