MOUNT GRAHAM — The endangered red squirrel population on Mount Graham has grown this year, according to wildlife specialists.
Earlier this month, the Arizona Game and Fish Department announced that Mount Graham’s red squirrel population had grown by 4 percent in 2019. The growth is attributed to a successfully stable period following the devastating effects of 2017’s Frye fire.
The survey this year found 78 squirrels living in the habitat, up from 75 in 2018.
“Much work must be done to help conserve and protect this resilient, intrepid animal, but consistent estimates of the population since the fire are encouraging for the Mount Graham red squirrel’s overall recovery,” Tim Snow, an AZGFD terrestrial wildlife specialist said. “This squirrel has faced significant, daunting challenges, but the Arizona Game and Fish Department and our partners will continue our work to give it a fighting shot at survival.”
The Frye fire was started by a lightning strike on June 7, 2017, and the fire burned 48,443 acres.
Before the fire, the squirrel’s population was measured at 252 animals having peaked at 550 in the late 1990s. After the fire, AZGFD estimated roughly 35 red squirrels remained.
The fire has been only one of the complications in the species’ recovery; there has also been ongoing drought conditions, continuing damage to the habitat and competition with non-native squirrels for food.
The species count is gained through yearly monitoring by Arizona Game and Fish Department, Coronado National Forest, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Arizona Center for Nature Conservation – Phoenix Zoo and the University of Arizona.
“We place a high value on this partnership supporting the Mount Graham red squirrel,” Coronado National Forest Supervisor Kerwin Dewberry said. “This year, we’ve improved habitat through anti-aggregation pheromone deployment, tree thinning, cone and seed collection for future plantings and surveys of squirrels and tree seedling survival. Each agency brings its unique talents to this effort. We’re proud to be a part of it.”