The annual Back to School Resource Fair, where children and teens can receive free school supplies, is in need of community support.
Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition director Kathy Grimes said the resource fair began roughly 10 years ago.
The fair gives out roughly 500 backpacks annually to children attending the event. Various organizations in the community gather to donate school supplies so children can fill their backpacks with free school items such as pencils and paper.
This year the coalition has collected 250 backpacks so far. Grimes said she hopes to have more backpacks donated to the event soon.
“Right now it’s tough,” said Grimes. “We’re in need of some school supplies. We need glue sticks, note books, and hand sanitizer if anyone has it.”
The coalition is partnering with multiple sponsors for the fair this year including the Safford Lions Club and the Mount Graham Regional Medical Center. The Graham County Health Department will also be a sponsor.
Rosa Contreras, health program coordinator for the Graham County Health Department, said her department partners with the coalition each year for this event.
“Over the past few years we’ve steadily seen an increase of people reaching out for backpacks and each year we run out quicker. Before when we did it we would have one or two backpacks left over," Contreras said. "As time has progressed more people are utilizing this resource. I wouldn’t doubt that the furloughs and everyone’s economic situation will have an underlying role.”
Contreras’ department will be handing out educational pamphlets on health and local resources within the community this year.
Volunteers dressed as superheroes will be at the fair this year to help hand out school supplies to parents as they drive up. Due to COVID-19 the event will be completely drive-through. Parents can line up their cars to collect backpacks and supplies for their children at the Eastern Arizona College campus near the Activities Center.
The Thatcher Police Department will also have a station set up for a drug drop-off point because the coalition was unable to hold a Dump the Drugs event this year. The Thatcher Police Department will be collecting any unwanted prescription drugs or needles for safe destruction.