The annual resource fair to support local families as they send their kids off to school needs supplies to fill the backpacks this year.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition Back-to-School Resource Fair provides free school supplies to kids heading off to their first day of school. It began 12 years ago, said Director Kathy Grimes. Coalition partners band together to fund the event every year to help struggling families.
“For some people, they don’t have the money to buy school supplies so they really count on when we have the Back-to-School Resource Fair to get their kids started in school. Some of them don’t have access to the supplies they need,” said Grimes.
The fair will be held July 24 at a new location — the National Guard Armory in Safford and vouchers will be provided for certain items.
“In the past, we’ve had the clothes on hand. This year we’re not going to do that because we don’t have enough volunteers. So they’ll have vouchers, people can go on their own time when they want to get their clothes,” she said.
In addition, the Graham County Health Department won’t be providing immunizations, wellness checks or sports physicals at the event. They’ll provide vouchers for those as well.
Right now, the fair has enough backpacks for kids to take home, but filling the bags with paper, pens and crayons is another matter.
“We need school supplies,” she said. “We need pencils, pens, crayons and binders as well as mechanical pencils for the older kids.”
When the fair began, roughly 200 backpacks were given to local kids, and now that number has doubled.
To receive supplies, the child must be present. Free car seats are available, but to receive one at the fair, participants must pre-register by calling 928-428-2511.