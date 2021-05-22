A brush fire that began Friday afternoon continues to smolder in the Gila River bed near Thatcher, but a backburn has successfully stopped its forward progression, Thatcher Fire Chief Mike Payne said Saturday morning.
It's unknown how the fire started, but it began near Watson and Safford Bryce roads around 2:30 p.m. and eventually made its way into the river bed. Officials were forced to close the Thatcher Bridge for about three hours beginning at 8:30 p.m. because it was so dark and smoky and so many civilians were on the scene, it was feared firefighters would get hit by vehicles, Payne said.
The Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service eliminated fuel near the brushfire with a backburn and it appears to have been successful, the chief said.
Neither the bridge, nor any other structures are in danger, Payne said.
The Thatcher Fire Department will continue to monitor the fire throughout the day.