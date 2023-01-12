Encouraging parent and teen connections, healthy boundaries, and better communication are all topics teen-coach Jheri South will be addressing Jan. 20 at a presentation at the GFWC Safford Woman’s Club.
Helping parents and teens move through the sometimes turbulent years is what Jheri South, a parent and teen coach, is trained to do. Attendance is free, and South said her goal is always to help parents and their adolescents strengthen their relationship.
A Queen Creek resident and mother of seven, South said when she was faced with one of her own children’s mental-health struggles, she found conventional therapy unhelpful.
“I remember thinking, why doesn’t the help, help?” she said.
South uses the coaching tools she learned from Brooke Castillo’s Life Coach Program, and modified them personally to connect to the younger generation. She uses these same techniques to help parents reconnect and understand their children.
“There’s a mental-health crisis here,” said South. “The faster I can get information out there, the faster we can heal relationships.”
Feelings of loneliness and the lack of connection are some of the most prevalent struggles among her clients, she said.
“Anxiety about the future and not feeling like they are ready to go out into the real world. Addiction to phones or screens, and also not really knowing how to face their uncomfortable emotions,” she said. “This younger generation is easily overwhelmed and not good at processing any kind of pain, which leads to overwhelm anxiety and depression.”
The parents’ involvement with the mental health of their teen is helpful in coaching and therapy, she said. Through her lecture, South hopes to help parents understand the small changes they can make to better their children’s mental health and their relationship. The inclusion of the parent is important.
“My goal is to show them how they can create more connections with teenagers just by making small adjustments,” she said. “I’m looking forward to going and meeting everyone. If it makes a difference to one person there, who makes some changes, it’s worth it.”
South speaks professionally roughly three times a month, she said. However, each month she tries to work with non-profit groups and gives back to the community.
Author Janel Lamb will be giving the introduction to South’s presentation. Lamb said South is her best friend, and has been her sounding board over the years.
South’s approach is a whole new way of looking at problems and perspective, Lamb said. It’s a completely different mindset, and she is excited for South to share her expertise with the Safford community.
“Her approach has helped me to see things from someone else’s perspective,” Lamb said.
“I really think that the moms that are going to come out to this presentation are going to feel validated. There’s a way to think through these situations and find a lot of peace.”
Brianna DeRusha Morris, president of the Safford Woman’s Club, said she works with South on a personal basis.
“She helped me work on my boundaries and personal self-care,” Morris said. “She has been helping so many teens and their parents get through the toughest of times, and I know she is bringing valuable wisdom to share with all of us.”
South will be presenting to the Safford Woman’s Club on Jan. 20 shortly after 11:30 a.m. The club is located at 215 W. Main St. in Safford.