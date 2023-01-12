Jheri South and kids

Life coach and Queen Creek resident Jheri South is shown here with her own seven children. She'll be speaking on parenting teens at the GFWC Safford Woman's Club on Jan. 20.

Encouraging parent and teen connections, healthy boundaries, and better communication are all topics teen-coach Jheri South will be addressing Jan. 20 at a presentation at the GFWC Safford Woman’s Club.

Helping parents and teens move through the sometimes turbulent years is what Jheri South, a parent and teen coach, is trained to do. Attendance is free, and South said her goal is always to help parents and their adolescents strengthen their relationship.

Jheri South

Jheri South says her goal is always to help parents and their adolescents strengthen their relationship.

