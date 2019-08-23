SAFFORD - A Safford Police officer reported a close shave outside a local bar last weekend, when an intoxicated man allegedly pulled a gun from his waistband. As the man tried to raise the weapon, according to the officer’s report, it dropped onto the sidewalk. The officer then tackled the man, identified as Angel Sandoval, 32, to the ground and handcuffed him with a second officer’s assistance.
Sandoval reportedly denied drawing or touching the gun, claiming it fell out of his pocket and that police attacked him “for no reason.” The gun, a Glock 9mm semi-automatic pistol, reportedly had a magazine inserted into the bottom of the chamber; however, both the magazine and the chamber were empty. Asked why there were no bullets, Sandoval allegedly said he did not use the gun, for which he had a valid concealed carry permit.
Earlier that night, police had responded to the American Club bar on Main Street for a reported fight. According to witnesses, a subject identified as Sandoval’s brother claimed he was armed. Officers found Sandoval and his brother at Shane’s Place bar on 6th Avenue. Sandoval’s brother reportedly agreed to be searched, and no gun was found on him. Both men reportedly cursed at officers throughout the call.
The owner of Shane’s Place, according to police reports, advised the men not to return. Despite this, they later tried to get back into the bar. After the owner called police, they went back to the American Club. There, one officer volunteered to give Sandoval’s brother a ride home.
Sandoval, who had been asked to leave the American Club, reportedly believed his brother was being arrested and grew agitated. According to a police report, Sandoval was walking away from an officer backwards when the gun incident occurred.
Sandoval was booked into the Graham County Jail for aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon.