A fatal shooting suspect who was granted a new trial last year pleaded no contest to manslaughter Thursday and was sentenced to 10.5 years in prison.
According to court documents, Salih Abdul-Haaq Zaid went to Sarah's Bull Pen in Safford in April 2017 and met the victim, Jared Garcia, and two friends of Garcia’s. During the evening, the men argued over “racially charged topics,” but kept reconciling. At one point, Garcia punched Zaid in the face and at another point, Zaid poured a beer on the ground, caused another beer bottle to fall and and break.
Zaid left the bar, but came back. He was ushered outside by one of Garcia’s friends and Garcia followed, according to court documents.
“After a brief encounter at Zaid’s truck, Zaid shot Garcia with a rifle that had been in the truck. Zaid drove away from the scene and was arrested later that night. Garcia died from the gunshot wound.”
Zaid was charged with first-degree murder and several other offenses related to the shooting, but at the end of the 13-day trial, a Graham County jury convicted Zaid of manslaughter, two counts of aggravated assault, endangerment, disorderly conduct with a weapon and unlawful discharge of a weapon.
Zaid received 15 years for manslaughter and the rest of his sentences were run concurrently, or at the same time. However, last June the Arizona Court of Appeals Division 2 overturned Zaid's conviction and granted him a new trial.
Based on an unrelated ruling by the Arizona Supreme Court, prosecutors couldn't try Zaid for second-degree murder or anything more serious than manslaughter.
"Once the Supreme Court left us with the manslaughter charge, we can't look to the past and try to resolve it as if it were still a murder case. We have to resolve the case as a manslaughter case. While nothing we do can bring the victim back, this resolution brings a measure of justice, while not putting the victim's family through another lengthy trial," said Graham County Chief Deputy Scott R. Adams.
Graham County Attorney, L. Scott Bennett, who tried the case in 2018, explained "There are times when we are disappointed in certain rulings, but our job is not to second guess, but to respect the decisions of the Supreme Court. While I really wish that once the case was remanded, we could have tried the defendant for murder, we were given the manslaughter count and made sure we secured a conviction."
Manslaughter carries a presumptive sentence of 10.5 years in prison and the Graham County Attorney's Office agreed to that sentence.