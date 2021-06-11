Think you could be the next Carrie Underwood or Luke Bryan? Could you give Silk Sonic a run for their money? How about Skullcrusher or Lil Baby, & Lil Durk? Or are you a throwback to Johnny Cash, the Stones or The Eagles?
The folks who put on the Battle of the Bands are looking for you.
Since 2001, the Battle of the Bands has been taking place in early July at the Graham County Fair Grounds courtesy of Reed Richins and his company, Double R Communications. This year’s event is slated for July 10.
Families and friends gather to watch up to 20 bands as they compete for the prizes. Bands from around the state play and sing a variety of genres from country, to rock, blue grass to heavy metal. Vendors set up their wares and hot dogs go for a nickel.
Originally, Richin’s organization sold hot dogs and beer, but it soon became too much work for his crew. Eventually, he turned the role of selling the hot dogs to the Safford Rotary Club with the money going toward local scholarships. The event is sponsored by Bud Light, and all money raised by selling the beer is directed to the SEACUS/Meals on Wheels program.
Although he wouldn’t say the event launched anyone’s career, some musicians have gone on tour the world with major country and rock artists, Richins said.
The winning band will take home a $1,500 award. The band that comes in second will receive a $500 gift card to Richards Music and the third place winner will be awarded a $250 gift card from Richards Music. There will also be individual awards for best vocalist, bass player, drummer, specialty instrument and the Jim Aker Best Guitarist.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Richins said. “There’s still time to sign up, you can play any type of music as long as you accompany yourself, no recorded music.”
So far only the pandemic has cancelled the event.
“We’ve never just stopped and gone home,” Richins said. “There were several years when there was a big monsoon and a down pour. We had to cover the equipment and wait it out.”
The bands even played when ash from a Mt. Graham fire started falling from the sky. This strange sight was one of the more memorable situations Richins remembers happening during the event.
Despite the challenges of putting on an outdoor music event during the monsoons, Richins said certain elements keep him going.
Over the years Richins said he has watched young musicians take to the stage for the first time and repeatedly come back, getting better and better as they hone their skill.
“I like watching the musicianship and watching some incredibly talented people,” he said.
Adam Crohn, who has been judging the Battle since 2007, said he judges the quality of the music and looks for a type of synergy between the group members.
“If the guitar player plays well, the singer sings well, the bass player watches all of this and plays well. You see the whole band get into it and you just feel the energy,” Crohn said.
The judges use a point system to rate each band. To Crohn, it’s about who performs the best.
“Kudagra was a thrash metal band and they were far better than all the other bands, and they won. After the competition, I heard people ask, ‘How could they win?’ and I answered, ‘Just because you don’t like that type of music doesn’t mean they weren’t the best band,” he said.
Crohn is glad the event could be brought back this year.
“I look forward to seeing some live music,” he said. “I love seeing it and I would rather see live music more than anything else.”