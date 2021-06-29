Just days after finally winning the approval of the Graham County Board of Supervisors, Bayacan is already working on a long list of next steps, said attorney Heather Dukes.
“We were enjoying it for about two minutes before we all said that we had a ton more work to do,” Dukes said about what she and others from the company felt right after the supervisors approved the company’s months long struggle for a zoning change request last Monday, which now allows them to start a marijuana growing greenhouse in Bonita.
Dukes, who shepherded the company through months of meetings with the public and county officials, said she, and Bayacan, are still hard at work, both preparing to retrofit the greenhouse to grown marijuana, and court their new neighbors in Bonita.
“We are committed to being good neighbors. We want to continue to move forward and continue to communicate with Bonita residents and keep them informed, taking their feedback, and working with them in the future,” Dukes said.
Finalizing promised deed restrictions on the greenhouses, and allowing Bonita residents to review it, is the company’s highest priority now, Dukes said.
“If they (Bonita residents) want to meet, I’ll be more than happy, but regardless, we’re going to be sending out deed restrictions for them to review,” Dukes said, adding she believes she has most, if not all, of the email addresses of Bonita residents, and the company will be reaching out to residents that way.
Also at the top of the company’s priorities is working with an architect to draft a security plan for the greenhouse, drafting an odor control plan and submitting both plans to the state and the county. Phoenix based Pathangay Architects have worked on odor control plans for several other marijuana cultivation sites, she said.
“The timeline is as soon as possible,” Dukes said, adding they’re hoping to have both plans completed, or at least close to completed, in 30 days.
The company is also working to file a variance with the county to allow the company to operate the greenhouse within less than 1000 feet of a residentially zoned property. The company’s greenhouse is 780 feet away from a residence on the northwest side, Dukes said.
While there’s no date set for when the company will submit that variance, Dukes said they want to submit it as soon as possible.
“Once we have those things in place, we’re going to start hiring local businesses to retrofit the greenhouses,” Dukes said. They’ve already received multiple applications from companies in Graham County wanting to do the retrofitting work.
The company hopes to start the retrofitting work once the deed restrictions are in place, and the variance is approved.
Dukes said the company is projecting that 25 to 29 people will be needed to do the retrofitting work in the first year of the project.
“We spent a lot of time and effort on this, Dukes said, “Now we need to move it forward.”