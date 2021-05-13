Bayacan resubmitted its rezoning application with the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday in hopes of getting one step closer to growing marijuana in empty NatureSweet greenhouses in Bonita.
In December, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted 8-1 against the company’s initial rezoning application after residents expressed their disapproval of the company’s crop, its potential environmental impact, and the potential increase in traffic in the area it could cause.
On the day the Board of Supervisors was to decide whether to approve the rezoning, Bayacan withdrew its application when it became clear the supervisors were going to shoot it down.
Heather Dukes, legal counselor for Bayacan, said Bayacan’s new rezoning application takes a more holistic approach by including how Bayacan’s marijuana cultivation will help NatureSweet’s existing operations and future additions to their operations, like a research and development facility. She said she also intends to file "voluminous" exhibits by Monday, including numerous letters of support.
“We needed more time to do community outreach,” Dukes said, “the last five months have been a collective effort by Bayacan and NatureSweet to talk to the Board of Supervisors, the public and the school district.”
The Planning and Zoning Commission will vote on Bayacan’s new rezoning application on June 16, Dukes said. It's unclear when they would appear before the supervisors again.