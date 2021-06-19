Extreme weather conditions have Graham County and U.S. Forest Service personnel advising taking extra time to be prepared for the unexpected while visiting Mount Graham.
Heidi Schewel, public affairs specialist for the Coronado National Forest, said it is important to be cautious this time of year. With the onset of the monsoon, a lightning storm may spark a fire on Mount Graham. Because Mount Graham has only one road to it, a fire can potentially cut off access to the mountain and leave visitors stranded.
“Just because of the environment we’re in right now, and the way the conditions are, it’s better for people to be prepared than to be stuck without the things that they need,” she said.
Before working for the Forest Service, Schewel worked in law enforcement. During her employment as an officer, she was stranded in several wilderness areas because of blocked roads.
The road to Mount Graham has been closed in the past due to wildfires, she said. If the road were to be closed again, people can get stuck on the mountain.
“We are at a dry, single-digit relative humidity and the potential for wildfire is very real,” she said.
Before visiting Mount Graham Schewel had several words of advice:
• Check the weather forecast for storms.
• Be aware of the Stage 2 fire restrictions, which are no smoking in outdoor areas and no open flame cooking.
• Take extra food and water.
• Let someone know where you are going and how long you will be gone.
• Do not start any fires on Mount Graham for any reason.
Ronnie Glaspie, president of Graham County Search and Rescue, said, on average, three recreationists are rescued by helicopter from the mountain a year. He has been on the search and rescue team for 27 years. In 2017, the Frye Fire prompted an evacuation of the mountain, but the road was not blocked and helicopters didn’t have to be used.
When an off-road rescue has to happen, the search team fly the lost individual off the mountain using a helicopter. If there are a large number of people who need to be evacuated from the mountain by air, the Air National Guard will be called and Black Hawk helicopters will be used by notifying Arizona Emergency Services, Glaspie said.
So far, the Graham County Search and Rescue team haven’t had to call Arizona Emergency Services for a large-scale air evacuation, Glaspie said.
It has been about two years since the team trained for Air National Guard rescue operations, he said. This is because the training is expensive, and the team has to visit Cochise County to participate in the training.
If faced with an emergency, Glaspie said it is best to call 9-1-1 immediately if possible. Then, figure out your location by finding a campsite marker or road, and possibly send GPS coordinates so rescue crews can find you, he said.
“If there’s a forest fire, get your stuff and get away from it and get into the widest clearing you can spot,” he said. “Try to find a road.”
When you are camping, it is best to wear bright clothes if you lose your way on the trail and rescue crews have to find you, he said. Bright-colored clothing is easy to spot, especially if you are in a clearing so rescue crews can see you.
“When you are trying to flag down a helicopter, light up your phone screen. Just activate your phone. The colors from your phone screen are easy to see from a long distance,” he said.
Although it may seem embarrassing to call authorities for help, it is best to do so whenever you feel like you need it, Glaspie said.
“We always tell everybody we’re worried about their safety and getting them home. It’s a free service unless you are picked up in one of the medical helicopters,” he said.