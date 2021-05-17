A young bear took a snooze Sunday morning and found himself waking up in the Santa Teresa Mountains.
According to the Graham County Sheriff's Office, a deputy received a report about a bear being spotted in a tree in a pecan grove on West Highway 70 near Central around 8:30 a.m.
The deputy found the bear and called the Arizona Department of Game and Fish.
Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart said the 70-pound bear was 12-18 months old and the decision was made to tranquilize and relocate it.
"Relocation works about half the time, and is only done for females and young bears," Hart said. "Given its age and lack of aggressive behavior, we moved it to the Santa Teresa Mountains."