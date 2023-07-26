This image posted Tuesday to the Arizona Game and Fish Department Facebook page shows a young black bear investigating beehives that had been set up on a residential property near Pima. The bear reportedly went on its way, and the apiaries have since been removed.
Just about everyone knows that bears love honey, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when one showed up at a residence on Cottonwood Wash in Pima this week.
Mark Hart, public information officer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department Region V office in Tucson, reported it appeared to be a young bear, perhaps 3 to 4 years old. A remote camera captured an image of the bear that was posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page.
Luckily, the black bear wandered off on its own with no need to have AZGFD move it elsewhere.
Asked if this could be the same bear AZGFD trapped in Pima and relocated several years ago, Hart responded that the absence of ear tags indicated that it was not.
While bear sightings aren’t commonplace near residences in the region, they become more likely on more remote properties that encroach in traditional wildlife habitats. In this case, the presence of apiary boxes on the property proved an irresistible draw.
The hives have since been moved, AZGFD reported.
On June 16, a 66-year-old Tucson man was killed in a bear attack near Prescott. According to news reports, the bear had dragged Steven Jackson about 75 yards and was in the process of “consuming him” when a neighbor shot and killed the animal with a rifle.
A subsequent autopsy of the bear indicated the animal had been in good health when it attacked Jackson.
“Bears do eat insects and honey, and can be quite dangerous, as evidenced by the recent fatal bear attack in Prescott,” AZGFD said in Tuesday’s Facebook post. “So secure garbage, take down bird feeders and pick up fallen tree fruit where bears are. Also haze them away with loud noises, arm waving and thrown objects.”
AZGFD said predator sightings should be reported as soon as possible at any time of day or night to (623) 236-7201.