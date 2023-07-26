Bear

This image posted Tuesday to the Arizona Game and Fish Department Facebook page shows a young black bear investigating beehives that had been set up on a residential property near Pima. The bear reportedly went on its way, and the apiaries have since been removed.

Just about everyone knows that bears love honey, so it wasn’t a complete surprise when one showed up at a residence on Cottonwood Wash in Pima this week.

Mark Hart, public information officer with the Arizona Game and Fish Department Region V office in Tucson, reported it appeared to be a young bear, perhaps 3 to 4 years old. A remote camera captured an image of the bear that was posted Tuesday on the department’s Facebook page.

