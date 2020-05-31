A troublesome bear who made his first appearance at Riggs Lake last weekend was tranquilized and moved out of the Pinaleño Mountains Saturday.
Last weekend, the young "sub-adult" male bear was seen foraging for dead fish along the shoreline in the morning and then walking through campgrounds later in the day, said Mark Hart, a spokesman for the Arizona Game and Fish Department.
The bear, who weighs about 175 pounds, was chased away with loud noises, but he made another appearance Saturday, Hart said.
Because the bear seem unaffected by the presence of humans, the decision was made to "dart" and move him, he said.
Normally, adult male bears in similar situations would be euthanized, but this bear is young and curious, Hart said.
"He got the benefit of the doubt because he wasn't menacing in any way," Hart said. "We always have to look at the behavior; there's some discretion."