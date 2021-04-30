There have been three bear sightings reported in Arizona over the last three days and two of them have been in Graham County.
The Graham County Sheriff's Office received a call around 6 p.m. Thursday from a resident on Wilcox Way who reported he saw a bear in his yard. He told a deputy when he opened his front door the bear ran into a nearby ravine.
The deputy was unable to find it.
Mark Hart, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, said the bear was apparently attracted to the area by garbage cans.
Hart said another bear was spotted Tuesday at Cluff Ranch Ponds and a third bear was seen in Elgin.
"In all three cases the bears moved off," Hart said. "Bears emerge hungry from their winter dens."