Bejarano joins Hispanic Heritage Corp. board

Eric Bejarano has joined the board of the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp., the organization announced in a release. He'll be featured for National Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.
Bejarano is a seven-year resident of the Gila Valley. Born into a military family, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and eventually found his passion in law enforcement, according to a bio provided by the non-profit.
After retiring from the Tucson Police Department in 2014, where he served 11 of those years as a motorcycle officer, he transitioned to EMS where he has served the last eight years as a regional manager for LifeNet primarily in southern Arizona
Bejarano holds a bachelor's degree in justice systems policy and planning and a master's degree in education, with an emphasis in counseling and human relations, both from Northern Arizona University.
Bejarano has been married to his wife Trinity for 28 years. They have four girls and two boys and a granddaughter.
He serves as director of the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center. He's also a Gila Valley Rotarian, Graham County Chamber of Commerce board member, member of the Graham County Victim Compensation Board and chairman of Building Community Youth Leaders.