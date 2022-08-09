Eric Bejarano has joined the board of the Eastern Arizona Hispanic Heritage Corp., the organization announced in a release. He'll be featured for National Hispanic Heritage Month, from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Bejarano joins Hispanic Heritage Corp. board

Eric Bejarano

Bejarano is a seven-year resident of the Gila Valley. Born into a military family, he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school and eventually found his passion in law enforcement, according to a bio provided by the non-profit.

Tags

Load comments