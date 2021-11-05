What’s there left to do after you’ve already been inducted into the National Volleyball Coaches Hall of Fame, won the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Coach of the Century award and coached your school’s team to 21 state championships? If you’re Norma Bellamy, you get a scholarship named after you.
Bellamy, 81, taught PE from 1967 to 1993 and again from 1995 to 1996. She coached a variety of sports teams in her time at Safford High School, but the sport she became known for was volleyball. Bellamy coached the school’s girls from 1968 to 1993 and then from 1995 to 1996. She maintained a winning streak of 63 games and her career record is 520-33.
“She’s a legend in the volleyball world,” said John Bonefas, the treasurer of the Safford High School Scholarship Foundation.
Bonefas said a community member who wishes to remain anonymous suggested the foundation name a scholarship after Bellamy. “She just really appreciated what Coach Bellamy did. She felt she was a wonderful person who needed to be recognized forever,” Bonefas said.
The foundation is currently raising money to fund the scholarship and they hope to begin awarding an annual $500 scholarship to a student starting in May of 2022.
A former volleyball player on the team is now matching donations to the scholarship up to $250, Bonefas said.
The foundation announced the creation of a scholarship named after Bellamy in 2019, but no money was raised at the time and “nothing active took place. I don’t know if that was a dream or a hope that we’d get something done,” Bonefas said.
The scholarship will be specifically for female athletes, Bonefas said.
“She was extremely dedicated,” said Rhonda Sears, about Bellamy. Sears played on Bellamy’s team when she was in high school from 1975 to 1976. “She was pretty demanding. She demanded commitment and perfection.”
The girls who made it onto the volleyball team, Sears said, “were girls that were very committed” to volleyball, the team and her.
The team had a reputation “that you had to work to live up too,” Sears said.
While that strict structure and style scared Sears and her peers, she said, the volleyball team was captivated by Bellamy’s ability to teach life lessons while coaching volleyball and her expressions of fondness for the players, like buying new shoes for team members who couldn’t afford them, or paying for team members’ meals or transportation if they needed it.
“She made sure we were well taken care of,” Sears said.
Those life lessons Bellamy taught her, Sears said, followed her after graduation and into her career.
“I think no matter what generation of player played for her, they have similar stories,” Sears said.
Sears, who currently teaches special education classes at Safford High School, co-taught and co-coached the volleyball team with Bellamy for a decade. Sears was involved in assistant coaching and co-coaching the Safford High School and Safford Middle School volleyball teams in various capacities until 2018.
Bellamy, who now lives in Texas, described having a scholarship named after her as “humbling.”
She knew she wanted to be a teacher since she was in seventh grade, but she got thrown into coaching volleyball after only playing a little bit of the sport in college, she said.
Her team’s winning streaks and all of their success didn’t just materialize out of thin air she said, it took about four years for her and her team to figure everything out, Bellamy said.
“It just takes time to build a program,” she said.
Bellamy attributed a lot of the teams’ success to her co-coaches as well and the coaches that took over the team when she retired.
“It’s not all just me,” she said.
Sears said she and Bellamy still talk regularly over the phone, and Bellamy still keeps up to date with the high school and middle school volleyball team.
Reflecting on her time coaching, Bellamy said “most of the time I really enjoyed it. It was very rewarding.”