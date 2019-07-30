THATCHER — Families from Graham and Greenlee counties had the opportunity Saturday to get a jump on back-to-school shopping . . . without spending a dime.
The annual Back to School Resource Fair took place at the Hoopes Activity Center on the Thatcher campus of Eastern Arizona College, and about 500 families received free backpacks and school supplies, as well as receiving important information and services for their children entering or returning to school next month.
“I think this went very good,” said organizer Rosa Contreras, with the Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition. “We had a good response from the community and from the agencies that came together for the good of the community.”
In addition to free school supplies, attendees had the opportunity to select a complete set of clothes for each child, courtesy of Graham County Rehabilitation Center and St. Vincent DePaul Society, get free eye screenings from Safford Lions Club and arrange for sports physicals from Canyonlands.
More than 20 agencies and businesses supported the Back to School Resource Fair, including: Advanced Health and Wellness, American Legion Swift-Murphy Post No. 32, Arizona Army National Guard, Boys & Girls Club of the Gila Valley, Canyonlands, Arizona Department of economic Security, Eastern Arizona Courier, First Things First, Graham County Health Department, Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition, Safford Lions Club, Lori’s Place, Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center, Prenda Alternative School, Safford City-Graham County Public Library, SEACAB, STAND, St. Vincent DePaul Society, Walton Drug and GFWEC Safford Women’s Club/JustServe.org.