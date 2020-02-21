SAFFORD — A new Graham County Attorney will be elected this fall, and the office’s chief deputy has thrown his hat into the ring.
With current County Attorney Kenneth Angle not seeking re-election in 2020, Chief Deputy Attorney L. Scott Bennett has announced his intention to run for the office.
“It seems the logical next step,” said Bennett, who has served as Chief Deputy Attorney since 2011. “It seemed like a good time to move to the next level.
“The whole reason I went to law school was so I could be a prosecutor. I feel I’m making a difference by doing so. I’ve prosecuted the vast majority of the serious cases in the county for the last decade, or close to it; that’s my passion.”
If elected, Bennett told the Courier, he does not plan to leave the courtroom entirely. “I know that in larger jurisdictions, in some of the other places I’ve been a prosecutor, the county attorney is purely administrative and doesn’t get into the courtroom. That is not something I plan to do; I want to maintain my caseload.”
In 2017, Bennett was honored by the Arizona Prosecuting Attorneys’ Advisory Council, who named him Felony Prosecutor of the Year. He was also a finalist for that award in 2008, when he was named Pinal County Prosecutor of the Year.
“I’ve been a prosecutor in three counties (Graham, Pinal and Maricopa) and prosecuted family violence and sex-based offenses in all three,” he said. “That’s what I want to keep doing.”
“Scott is the most seasoned prosecutor in Graham County, and has both the knowledge and the experience to lead the fight against crime,” said Angle. “He has been at the forefront on most of our serious cases and is very well qualified to continue making the streets of Graham County safer.”
In his role as chief deputy attorney, Bennett has also trained and mentored new attorneys. “That’s been one of my primary responsibilities, and one of the most enjoyable things I’ve done; teach these young attorneys how to be prosecutors,” he said.
Bennett said determining appropriate prosecution and punishment was one of a prosecutor’s biggest challenges, particularly in crimes involving drug use. He said that, while drug use remains a criminal issue under the law and should be treated as such, “We also can’t start giving up on people. I think we need to look at the spectrum of drug crimes and the individual’s involvement.
“I don’t think a one-size-fits-all approach to every single drug crime is in our community’s best interest. I think we should maintain a degree of humanity and compassion for first-time offenders, maybe second-time offenders, who have the desire to get past their addiction. We focus on trying to do things to rehabilitate people. But if they’re just out creating problems, then we need to get them away from our community so they can’t continue to hurt us.”
Bennett said that, if elected, his administrative approach would be community-based. “I want people to feel that if they have a question, they can come to the County Attorney’s Office — if it’s something we handle, of course — and ask. I’ve always worked hard to keep victims informed, but I want to make sure they and the community as a whole can feel comfortable coming to our office and voicing concerns, or just being part of the system.
“I also want to strive to continue and foster really good relationships with the people we work with — the police departments, the sheriff’s department, jail staff and the community as a whole.”
Bennett said he is now collecting petition signatures and plans to launch a campaign website.