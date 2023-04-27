Copper & Cotton Lifestyle Co. owner Tricia Garrett, center, and store manager Harlee Overton accept the award for Business Excellence among retailers from Graham County Supervisor John Howard during Wednesday's presentation of the Best of Safford awards.
Ginaveve's Marketplace owner Jenny Howard, right, accepts the Best of Safford award for Business Excellence in among service providers Wednesday during the Safford Downtown Association's annual Appreciation Luncheon.
Local artist Brandt Woods, left, received special recognition during the Safford Downtown Association's annual Appreciation Luncheon on Wednesday. He's pictured here were SDA President and Graham County Supervisor Danny Smith.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
FROM LEFT: Gayleen and Doug Sanders, owners of Dug's Blow'N-Smoke BBQ, received the Best in Safford award for Best Food Truck from Gila Valley Central News Director Dave Bell on Wednesday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
FROM LEFT: Casa Mañana owners Dan and Diane Hoopes were presented the Best Dining Experience award from Hal Herbert on Wednesday.
Gila Cheer owner Taylor Banks, left, presents Tiny Bean Co. Manager Sarah Zale the Best of Safford award for Best Customer Service Wednesday.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Kym Gifford, owner of The Venue & The Vignette on Main, was recognized for Best Business Remodel during Wednesday's Best of Safford awards. She's pictured here with presenter Jon Stewart.
PHOTO TOM BODUS/EA COURIER
Ashley Free, left, owner of The Shelf consignment shop, was named Best of Safford's Best Business Newcomer. Her award was presented by Cotton & Copper Lifestyle Co. owner Tricia Garrett.
The people have spoken, and bragging rights have been bestowed upon seven Safford businesses for the next 12 months.
The Safford Downtown Association (SDA) announced the winners of the annual Best of Safford Awards Wednesday afternoon at its annual Appreciation Luncheon. The event was held at the Venue on Main, which also happened to be one of the winners.
SDA President and County Supervisor Danny Smith said hundreds of voters participated in this year’s competition, which recognized local favorites in seven categories. Eligible businesses did not necessarily have to be located in Safford, but they did have to possess a Safford business license.
The association also honored local artist Brandt Woods, who’s just wrapping up his ambitious mural project in downtown Safford. He was presented with a replica of the guitar with a saguaro cactus neck that was incorporated into his first mural.
Jenny Howard, owner of Ginaveve’s Marketplace and the Tiny Bean Coffee Co., won awards for both enterprises. The Tiny Bean got the public nod for Best Customer Service, while Ginaveve’s captured the prize for overall Business Excellence among service establishments.
A second Business Excellence prize was awarded for retail establishments. That went to Cotton & Copper Lifestyle Co.
Other Best of Safford honorees were:
Best Food Truck: Dug’s Blow’N-Smoke BBQ
Best Dining Experience: Casa Mañana
Best Business Remodel: The Venue & The Vignette on Main
Best Business Newcomer: The Shelf
Downtown Safford includes 117 businesses, employing 890 persons, Smith said.
“Downtown Safford is the heart of Safford,” he said.