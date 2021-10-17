Thatcher VFW Post 10385 and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW honored local first responders who were nominated by their respective agencies Saturday night. It’s a tradition that’s about seven years old. Those chosen were:

Graham County Sheriff's Co-Deputies of the Year: Brayton Harsh and Justin Mills

Graham County Sheriff's Investigator of the Year: Mark Smith

Thatcher Firefighter of the Year: Brianna Watson

Thatcher Officer of the Year: Everett Cauthen

Pima Firefighter of the Year: Michael Goodgame

Graham County Dispatcher of the Year: Tyler Russell

Safford Police Officer of the Year: Nick Muenchow

