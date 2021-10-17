VFW Post Commander James Robinson congratulates the Graham County Sheriff's choice for Co-Deputy of the Year Brayton Harsh. With him is Investigator of the Year Mark Smith and Co-Deputy of the Year Justin Mills.
Pima Fire Chief Scott Howell, Thatcher VFW Auxiliary President Charlotte Reynolds and VFW Commander James Robinson express their appreciation to PFD's Firefighter of the Year Michael Goodgame Saturday night.
Thatcher Police Officer Jason Larson, left, talks about the many, many hats TPD Officer of the Year Everett Cauthen wears. VFW Post Commander James Robinson and members of the auxiliary threw a dinner to honor the area's first responders Saturday night.
Photos by Kim Smith Eastern Arizona Courier
Thatcher VFW Commander James Robinson congratulates Tyler Russell on his being chosen as Dispatcher of the Year.
Safford Police Department's choice for Officer of the Year Nick Muenchow is congratulated by VFW Post Commander James Robinson.
Thatcher VFW Post 10385 and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW honored local first responders who were nominated by their respective agencies Saturday night. It’s a tradition that’s about seven years old. Those chosen were:
Graham County Sheriff's Co-Deputies of the Year: Brayton Harsh and Justin Mills
Graham County Sheriff's Investigator of the Year: Mark Smith
Thatcher Firefighter of the Year: Brianna Watson
Thatcher Officer of the Year: Everett Cauthen
Pima Firefighter of the Year: Michael Goodgame
Graham County Dispatcher of the Year: Tyler Russell