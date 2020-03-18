Graham and Greenlee County Democrats made their voices heard in Tuesday’s presidential preference election and their preferred candidate was clear.
Unofficial election results from both counties showed Joseph Biden with a commanding lead over Bernie Sanders. According to the results, Biden won handily in Greenlee County with 246 votes (43 percent) to Sanders’ 104 (18 percent).
The former vice president took Graham County by a similar margin, getting 774 votes (47 percent) to Sanders’ 420 (25 percent). Biden enjoyed higher totals in both early votes and election day votes - 627 and 139, respectively, to Sanders’ 306 and 109. The rest of the county’s votes were divided among other listed candidates, most of them no longer running.
Of Greenlee’s 1,756 registered Democratic voters and Graham’s 5,082, each county saw a 33 percent turnout.
Biden defeated Sanders in Florida, Illinois and Arizona, giving him an even larger delegate lead. The former VP had 898 delegates going into Tuesday's election compared to Sanders' 745. In order to be considered as the Democratic Party's nominee, a candidate must be awarded 1,991 delegates during the primary election cycle.