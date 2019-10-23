There was an event this past Saturday in Willcox. It seems that Big Boy, a steam locomotive manufactured in 1941 in Schenectady, N.Y, visited on the way from being newly restored to being displayed in a museum. The visit was announced in advance, and so several hundred of us showed up for the 30 minutes it stopped over. We didn’t even know each other.
We came for many reasons. For me it was because my father, newly home from his WWII service, and Ma bought the house on Chicago’s far south side where I grew up. I was 3 at the time, and the engine was 5.
I don’t know if I saw Big Boy during the decade or so before diesel locomotives replaced steam locomotives. If I did, it was from my second-floor bedroom window two blocks from the New York Central right of way. All steam locomotives were a thrill to see—especially at night, when sparks too weak to see in daylight shone like upward-bound shooting stars. I could look at them and enjoy my dream of not just riding in the cab of a steam locomotive, but maybe someday being a railroad engineer. The thought was thrilling.
I’d regularly be in the car with Pa when we passed the right of way and a steam locomotive was passing by. I’d wave frantically at the engineer and, when the engineer saw me, he’d wave back. On one remarkable occasion, he’d even sounded the steam whistle. I felt a close, warm kinship with him, even though we never met.
I expected the Willcox crowd was there because the older folks were fascinated by steam locomotives. I’m sure they had stories like mine of seeing steam locomotives chugging along, hearing their whistles as they crossed roads, and how train crews waved happily at everyone they saw. I’m also sure they’d shared these stories with their kids, grandkids and even great-grandkids to ensure that even the youngest knew what they were seeing, appreciated the steam whistle and enjoyed the chug-chug-chug as the train first pulled into the station and again when it left.
Mary Lou and I left the main crowd around the steam engine and began walking eastward along the tracks so when the train pulled out, we’d be able to photograph it as it approached us with the 30 or so cars following behind in military order.
Just as the engine started moving, Mary Lou and I reached the perfect photographic spot. This was also when we overheard a man observe to his wife and another couple that it would be cool if Wile E. Coyote showed up and tied his roadrunner nemesis to the track for the steam engine to run over.
“Yeah,” the second man laughed, “except that the roadrunner would go, “Beep! Beep!” and escape just before the locomotive go there.” Mary Lou and I joined the four of them in laughing at the prospect. This got me thinking how wonderful it was that we all understood the joke, even though we didn’t know each other.