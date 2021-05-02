The Graham County Fairgrounds were hopping Saturday night as a large crowd gathered for the Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club's 2021 Big Buck Benefit.
The club is a nonprofit organization devoted to conserving wildlife, habitat and natural resources. Every year the club's 100 or so members repair and rebuild water drinkers and other habitat for wildlife using thousands of dollars in grants and donations. Many of the donations are the result of the Big Buck event.
On Saturday night, those in attendance celebrated adult and youth hunters who competed in muledeer and whitetail divisions, danced the night away to music by the band Crossroads and waited to see if they would win various raffle prizes.
Here are the hunters who won this year's competitions:
Adult mule deer antler:
1) Bill Ferguson 174 3/8
2) Crystal Pelto 169 2/8
3) Christopher Entzel 165 5/8
Adult mule deer weight:
1) Natalie McClure 180.5 lbs
2) Braden Basteen 166.6 lbs.
3) Will Lunt 154 lbs
Adult white-tail antler
1) Rick Valenzuela 122 0/8
2) Tomas Moreno 119 6/8
3) Kory Winn 118 5/8
Adult white-tail weight
1) Michelle Holguin 115 lbs.
2) Wyane Curtis 95.4 lbs.
3) Gordon Audilett 93.4 lbs.
Youth mule deer antlers
1) James Entzel 215 2/8
2) Kasey Cobeen 162 5/8
3) Brady Thompson 161 4/8
Youth mule deer weight
1) Brophy Donaldson 114 lbs.
Youth white-tail antler
1) Hunter Sullivan 106 6/8
2) Dakota O'Maley 105 2/8
3) Parker Allred 103 6/8
Youth white-tail weight
1) Pryce Harsh 91 lbs.
2) Brantlie Stalder 90.1 lbs.
3) Devon Donaldson 93 lbs.