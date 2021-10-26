Joseph Carpenter and Jacob Lauritzen met during a youth theatre program at Eastern Arizona College when they were in middle school and immediately started making short movies together. Now more than two decades later, both have day jobs, but they’re still in the Gila Valley and passionate as ever about making movies.
Neither remember the name of the play they were both acting in when they met, but they do remember bonding closely over their shared love of acting, theatre, Star Wars, The Matrix and eventually the operatic gun play of Hong Kong director John Woo’s action movies.
“When Jacob moved here we met and fell in love,” Carpenter said, only slightly sarcastically.
Lauritzen’s family moved to the Gila Valley when he was 12 when his father accepted a job teaching architectural drafting at EAC.
Throughout high school Lauritzen estimated they made somewhere between 20-30 short films with titles like “The Canadian Cookie Caper.”
In the days before consumer cameras recorded onto digital memory cards, the duo shot and then had to edit their movies on tape. Eventually, through Lauritzen’s dad’s involvement in the beginning stages of EAC’s media department, Lauritzen said he was able to get access to an early version of a video editing software called Adobe Premiere which allowed him to edit digital video files and learn one of the filmmaking world’s standard editing softwares still in use today.
With no local film school or filmmaking program to go to, Carpenter said they learned how to make movies mainly from books checked out from local libraries on different aspects of the filmmaking process, like cinematography and screenwriting. They also read articles about the filmmaking process online and watched as many different types of movies as possible.
After high school, Carpenter and Lauritzen took theatre classes at EAC where they said there was an active and encouraging artistic community on campus. Lauritzen went off to study at a college in Utah, then came back to EAC the following year when the college started their media arts program. After going on a missionary trip, Lauritzen decided he wanted to go into creative writing.
In 2011 Lauritzen moved back to the Gila Valley. He now teaches English at Fort Thomas High School and teaches night classes at EAC. Carpenter became a mechanic and now works for Open Loop Energy as a technician and the company’s videographer and social media head. Carpenter also is one of the owners and a coach at Gila Valley CrossFit.
“We had a big gap between making movies. We had to be adults or something,” Lauritzen said.
But when Lauritzen moved back to the Gila Valley, they made up for lost time. In 2017 the duo created their own filmmaking company, Carpe and Zen Productions and in between their day jobs, their families, producing commercial videography projects and working on other people’s film crew and projects, they also started making their own projects. Now they’re putting the finishing touches on two full-length projects, a documentary about Olympic weightlifter Chad Vaughn and a narrative film entitled “Ace of Hearts,” which Lauritzen described as a “a modern day detective story that takes place in the Gila Valley.” Lauritzen has been working on the screenplay for “Ace of Hearts” since he was a student at EAC.
“Ace of Hearts,” was filmed in Safford, Thatcher, Pima and Fort Thomas, Lauritzen said.
They also co-host a podcast about filmmaking and movies called The Carpe and Zen Show.
Carpenter and Lauritzen hope to premiere the films at the Safford Historic Theater when the theater is completed, possibly as a part of a local film festival.
David Bell, the news director for Double R Communications and the organizer of the Arizona Fan Fest, said he and the duo have been discussing the idea of starting up a film fest for a year. The topic was brought up at a Safford Downtown Association meeting on October 13, where Bell said he’d like to have the festival run April 22 and 23 and feature narrative films, documentaries and short films from local filmmakers, students and professionals.
Danny Smith, president of the SDA and a supervisor on the Graham County Board of Supervisors, said the idea “sounds good,” at the SDA meeting in October.
Carpenter said he’d like to see a local film festival showcase both Arizonan filmmakers and filmmakers from around the world that “aren’t making a movie on a Hollywood budget.”
Lauritzen added he’d like to encourage people in the Gila Valley to get involved in filmmaking and the arts.
“With the democratization of technology it is possible to shoot a movie on weekends, edit it yourself and find a way to show it,” Lauritzen said. “We’re not going to wait for Hollywood to show up with a bag of money.”
While they hope to get their movies released and up on streaming sites for the world to see, the men said they have no plans to move out to Los Angeles or anywhere else. Instead, they want to keep making movies here in the Gila Valley.
“The goal is to make Mount Graham as noticeable as Hawaii,” Carpenter said.