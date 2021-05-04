Hermila Carbajal had quite the party Sunday afternoon. The Gila Valley resident was surrounded by family who came from Texas and New Mexico to celebrate her 103rd birthday Monday. Dulce Bralich said her great aunt moved to the valley in 1962. "She is a blessing to her family. Any moment spent with her is a treasured memory," Bralich said.
