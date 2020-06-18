All of that smoke and ash you saw Wednesday? It all came from the Bighorn Fire located in the Santa Catalina Mountains near Tucson.
Caroline Oppleman, communications administrator for the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, said there are no air monitors for the ADEQ in Graham County. However, after discussing the smoke on Wednesday night in Graham County with the Arizona Forest Service, Oppleman said it was determined the smoke had blown into the Gila Valley from the Bighorn Fire.
Cindy Wolfe, Fire information officer for the Bighorn Fire said the ADEQ information was probably correct.
“It’s a combination probably of the Bighorn, Magnum, Bush and Bringham (fires),” said Wolfe. “It had quite a plume on it yesterday afternoon.”
Wolfe said the Bighorn Fire is roughly 100 miles northeast of Safford, and the winds were so intense Wednesday night there was very low air visibility in the area. Wolfe estimated the smoke could have climbed into the upper atmosphere and traveled to the Gila Valley.
Rob Howlett, a meteorologist with the Tucson National Weather Service said gusts of wind from the Bighorn Fire to the southwest moved the smoke toward the Gila Valley. Howlett said the high winds caused a lot of problems for the firefighters battling the blaze.
“There were gusts up to 40 or 45 miles per hour on the ridge tops, that’s really why we saw a pretty good amount of fire spread yesterday,” said Howlett.
Howlett said winds from the southwest are still predicted for Thursday. However, the winds on the ridge tops in the Bighorn Fire should be weaker at 30 miles an hour.
According to Inciweb, the Bighorn Fire has burned more than 29,800 acres and is 40% contained.
According to the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest Service, the Bringham fire, located 22 miles north of Morenci, has burned over 15,300 acres. On Tuesday night lightning caused another fire near the Bringham fire location, and the fire crews had to branch off from the Bringham Fire and battle the new fire. The new fire is called the Pinal Fire, and it is located near Four Bar Mesa. As of Wednesday, the Pinal Fire was estimated to be one quarter of an acre.
The Dry Lake Fire was 90% contained as of Tuesday. The Dry Lake Fire has burned 4,300 acres 22 miles northeast of Bylas.
The Blue River Fire has burned more than 30,000 acres as of Tuesday and was 85% contained. It’s eight miles northeast of San Carlos.