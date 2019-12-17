BYLAS — The Nnee Bich’o Nii Program received 10 bikes from the Gila County Board of Supervisors and Recycling and Landfill Management on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
These bikes are better than brand new; they are recycled. They are bikes that had been rescued from the Russell Gulch Landfill or were donated to the RLM’s Christmas Bike Program.
Throughout the year, inmates from the Department of Corrections spend their days rebuilding these discarded treasures. They strip the paint from the frame, put on a new, colorful coat of paint and add decals for that extra flare. They replace the seats, handgrips, tires, pedals and chains. The finished products look as if they belong on the bike racks of the toy department.
The Gila County Health Department Prevention Division has taken an active role in the Christmas Bike Program, as well. The Prevention Division provides each refurbished bike with a safety helmet and have been doing so since 2012.
Kenneth Keith, RLM manager was on hand to present the bikes to the Nnee Bich’o Nii Program. Krystle Dia and Karen Hooke were on hand to accept the bikes on behalf of the children. This will mark the third year the program has received these gifts from Gila County through the efforts of Woody Cline, District 3 supervisor and his executive assistant, Cathy Melvin.
The employment and training counselors at Nnee Bich’o Nii will be selecting children from the families participating in the program in the days to come.