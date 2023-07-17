The region’s bird-watching community is aflutter over the appearance of an expected guest in Graham County.
A male blue-black grassquit has appeared at the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area, just a short walk from the entrance sign. Although the species is fairly common in South and Central America, this is the first American Birding Association record of it in the United States, according to Diane Drobka, Graham County’s coordinator for both Global Big Day each May and the annual Christmas Bird Count.
“There were at least at dozen cars/trucks there this morning, most from Tucson, and I would not doubt if we start seeing people from other states,” she said in an email. “It's a really big deal!”
The bird was initially discovered by birder Levi Plummer after he accidentally flushed it out of the Johnson grass and into a mesquite in a small clearing. It appears from his post on ebird.org that he figured out rather quickly what he was observing, but he didn’t have his camera on him.
After making a few unsatisfactory attempts with his smartphone camera (“I was shaking pretty bad,” he wrote), he ran back for his more suitable equipment and captured a number of images and audio, which can be found at https://ebird.org/checklist/S144688116
Drobka is hopeful the discovery will prove to be a boon for the local economy.
“I've been trying to promote Graham County as an excellent birding location for many years,” she said. “Birders bring positive economic benefits to communities when they visit.”