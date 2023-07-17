Blue-black grassquit

This blue-black grassquit found at the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area is believed to be the first one ever discovered in the United States.

 PHOTO DIANE DROBKA

The region’s bird-watching community is aflutter over the appearance of an expected guest in Graham County.

A male blue-black grassquit has appeared at the Cluff Ranch Wildlife Area, just a short walk from the entrance sign. Although the species is fairly common in South and Central America, this is the first American Birding Association record of it in the United States, according to Diane Drobka, Graham County’s coordinator for both Global Big Day each May and the annual Christmas Bird Count.

