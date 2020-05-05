A black bear was killed Monday night after roaming into Thatcher and being cornered by authorities on the Thatcher Middle School campus.
Thatcher police officers first saw the healthy-looking male bear near West First Street and College Avenue as he was climbing through multiple backyards.
Mark Hart, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Game and Fish, said officers contacted the department around 8:15 p.m.. They had cornered the bear, who had climbed 12 feet into a tree at the school, approximately half a mile from where he was first spotted.
Game and Fish officers shot the bear, which weighed more than 100 pounds, with a tranquilizer dart and then fatally shot it after being taken to Cluff Ranch.
Hart said when Game and Fish officers first arrived on scene, the bear had drawn about 30 observers.
The bear most likely ventured down from Mount Graham, Hart said. During the spring bears emerge from their dens hungry and, with resources scarce, sometimes venture away from their natural habitat. Bears have been known to wander miles to track down smells, he said.
The bear was euthanized in accordance with Game and Fish policy, Hart said. The bear was not only in a populated area, it was in a school zone. The policy was written following a 1996 incident in when a male bear that had been repeatedly relocated attacked a teenage camper.
There are between 2,500 to 3,000 bears in Arizona, Hart said, adding that an individual is twice as likely to be attacked by a bear than a mountain lion.