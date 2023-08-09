Dorothy Stinson Elementary students in 1983 included dozens of items of their time in a time capsule in what was then the school's newest classroom building. Those items were rediscovered recently as demolition is now underway on that same building.
The time capsule included photographs of six students (one student, Shelley Johnson, included two photos) identified as belonging the the school's B.L.U.M.E. (Building Learning Through Unique Methods and Experiences) program. Those pictured, clockwise from top left, are Mike Phillips, Scott Skinner, Mary Forgach, Shelley Johnson, Marsha Lynn Cervantez, Cecilie Gregg and Shelley Johnson.
Building 400 of Safford’s Dorothy Stinson Elementary School will soon be a pile of rubble as work continues to raze the buildings formerly occupied by the school. The resulting space will be used for a parking lot to serve the new school facility that opened this year.
But 40 years ago, Building 400 was brand spanking new and filled with eager, fresh-faced young scholars who were full of hope and enthusiasm for the future. Those students collected samples of their world at the time, and on May 26, 1983, those items were placed in a “time capsule” that was meant to remain undisturbed for 50 years.
However, given the building’s imminent doom, the demolition crew had no choice but to break the seal of the time capsule and remove its contents early. They turned over what they found to Dorothy Stinson Principal Mike Moreno.
It appears several, if not all, of the students involved in assembling the contents of the time capsule were part of a long-forgotten program called B.L.U.M.E. (Building Learning Through Unique Methods and Experiences). An envelope containing wallet-sized photos of six children identified as belonging to B.L.U.M.E. was included in the time capsule, as was a sealed “autobiography” of a student named Jill Bailey, along with a lock of her hair.
The collection also included a cassette tape containing messages from B.L.U.M.E. students and samples of popular music of the day. (For the record, the most popular song on the radio at the time was Irene Cara’s dance-floor smash, “Flashdance … What a Feeling,’” but it’s unknown whether it was one of the tracks preserved for posterity — the kids then had no way of accounting for Spotify and functioning cassette decks aren’t as easy to come by as they were 40 years ago.)
The remainder of the collection was a rather random selection of memorabilia, including toys, bric-a-brac, school supplies, books, currency, chewing gum and an assortment of periodicals dated from 1981 to 1983, including a May 19, 1982, edition of this newspaper.
Forty years sealed behind a heavy bronze plaque were not kind to many of the items, particularly the ones made of paper. At some point, water leaked into the wall, curling and warping pages, corroding metal and dissolving a few soluble artifacts, such as a stick of chalk.
The photographs, on the other hand, were well preserved. They identified the students pictured as Mike Phillips, Scott Skinner, Mary Forgach, Shelley Johnson, Cecilie Gregg and Marsha Lynn Cervantez.
Moreno said he had no knowledge of the B.L.U.M.E. program.
“That was before my time,” he said.
The name didn’t ring any bells with Shane Tihey, either. He actually attended Dorothy Stinson years ago, and his AZTech crew were the ones who opened the time capsule last week. He said he wasn’t sure whether he was a student at the school when the time capsule was installed, but he had no memory of it, in any case.
The Safford Unified School District Board in 1983 consisted of William Konopnicki, Joann Mortensen, Martha Durrenberger, Terry Larsen and Edmund Zappia. Konopnicki served as president and Mortensen as clerk. The district superintendent was Dr. Ray Evans.
Those names as well as the name of architect Bob Starkovich and contractor Hilro Construction are included on the bronze plaque that sealed the students’ time capsule collection in the Building 400 wall.
Meanwhile, for those who may be curious, here's what was happening elsewhere on May 26, 1983:
U.S. golfers defeated a team of English and Irish players to win the 29th Walker Cup.
A 7.7 magnitude earthquake in the Sea of Japan triggered a tsunami that killed at least 104 people and injured thousands. Many people were reported missing, and thousands of buildings were destroyed.
The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers, 103-93, to take a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Los Angeles set an NBA Finals record for fewest free throw attempts (5) in a game. The record stood until this year, when the Miami Heat attempted only two charity shots in dropping Game One of their Finals matchup to the Denver Nuggets.
NASA launched the European X-Ray Observatory Satellite (EXOSAT). The research satellite, developed by the European Space Agency, was in operation until April 1986.
