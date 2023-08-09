Dorothy Stinson Elementary time capsule

Dorothy Stinson Elementary students in 1983 included dozens of items of their time in a time capsule in what was then the school's newest classroom building. Those items were rediscovered recently as demolition is now underway on that same building.

Building 400 of Safford’s Dorothy Stinson Elementary School will soon be a pile of rubble as work continues to raze the buildings formerly occupied by the school. The resulting space will be used for a parking lot to serve the new school facility that opened this year.

But 40 years ago, Building 400 was brand spanking new and filled with eager, fresh-faced young scholars who were full of hope and enthusiasm for the future. Those students collected samples of their world at the time, and on May 26, 1983, those items were placed in a “time capsule” that was meant to remain undisturbed for 50 years.

Time Capsule removal

The time capsule at Dorothy Stinson Elementary was stored behind a bronze plaque in the wall of the condemned Building 400.
Student photos

The time capsule included photographs of six students (one student, Shelley Johnson, included two photos) identified as belonging the the school's B.L.U.M.E. (Building Learning Through Unique Methods and Experiences) program. Those pictured, clockwise from top left, are Mike Phillips, Scott Skinner, Mary Forgach, Shelley Johnson, Marsha Lynn Cervantez, Cecilie Gregg and Shelley Johnson.
Dorothy Stinson Elementary new building

An open house for the new Dorothy Stinson Elementary building will be held Thursday, Aug. 10, at 4:30 p.m.

