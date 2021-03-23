The Bureau of Land Management is considering purchasing land in the Klondyke area, unblocking access to 30,000 acres of currently inaccessible BLM land and 9,000 acres of other public land.
According to a BLM press release, there are 2,800 acres of private land to the northeast of the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness the BLM may purchase. It includes areas of the Galiuro and Santa Teresa Mountains, the Aravaipa Canyon and the Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness.
John Howard, Graham County Board of Supervisor for District 2, is excited over the possibility of public access to the land.
“I love it, it opens it up to the sportsmen to be able to access land, as long as they treat it right,” the avid hunter and outdoor enthusiast said. “I care about people keeping the land clean, gates closed, and treating the lands like they should be treated.”
The purchase would decrease the over-crowding of already accessible public lands, Howard said.
“It’s amazing country, not only for hunters but outdoorsmen and hikers. It’s unreal,” he said.
Wade Sanders, Southeastern Arizona Sportsmen Club president, also expressed his support of the purchase.
“We participated in a project like this with the Trust for Public Land called the ET Ranch a few years ago on the east side of the Santa Teresa Wilderness. This was a much smaller acquisition of 600 acres, but opened up access to the eastern side of the wilderness which had been inaccessible for years. We obtained the easement to the road accessing the edge of the wilderness. After holding it for a year, we donated the easement to the AZGFD,” he said. “This land acquisition will benefit all sportsmen from hikers, nature enthusiasts, to hunters.”
Tim Linden, SEASC secretary, likes to explore the outdoors on his all-terrain vehicle and hopes the BLM can purchase the land.
“I think it’s a great idea. There’s a lot of beautiful land out there that is unfortunately inaccessible right now,” he said.
However, like Howard, Linden also agreed that whatever outdoor activities conducted out there should be done respectfully. There shouldn’t be any trash left behind by those exploring the outdoors, he said.
Before the decision is made on the purchase, there is a public comment period until April 2. To voice an opinion regarding the purchase, email the BLM at blm_az_sfoweb@blm.gov with the subject line: “Aravaipa Canyon Access EA”, or write to the BLM Safford Field Office, Attn: Scott Cooke, 711 South 14th Avenue, Safford, AZ 85546.