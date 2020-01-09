SAFFORD — The BLM’s Gila District office announced it is seeking seasonal workers to combat wildfires.
In a press release, the Bureau of Land Management announced it is currently accepting applications for 2020.
“Wildland firefighters provide a valuable service, protecting American communities and public lands. To serve on a fire crew, persons must be at least 18 years of age, have a strong work ethic, be able to pass a fitness pack test, medical exam, and maintain good physical fitness, be available to travel out of state for extended periods, and be willing to contribute in a team-structured environment,” BLM officials said.
Recruits can be expected to earn $18.64 per hours and the BLM notes that while most fires will be in southeastern Arizona, the position may include out of state tours for up to 14 days.
Those interested in applying can contact Kress Sanders or Nic Bazso at 928-348-4400 or apply at the BLM Safford Field Office, 711 S. 14th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
In 2019 the Southwest Coordination Center recorded 1787 fires in Arizona, totalling 373,807.7 acres, and 4,717 of those acres were recorded on BLM lands. That’s up from a reported 165,000 acres in 2018.
Internationally wildfires in Australia have become a climate disaster, thus far burning 16 million acres, killing 25 people, destroying 2,500 buildings, and negatively impacting a half-billion animals.