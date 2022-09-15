0516_Sunrise_Ceremony_Preparing_Molly_Peters_OAKFLAT_210916_16299.jpeg

San Carlos Apaches preparing for a sunrise dance at Oak Flat, an area they consider sacred and that would be impacted by Resolution Copper's proposed mine. Recent BLM findings reportedly have put a temporary halt on the project until more data can be complied about hydrological impacts.

Do mining rights have a higher priority than state and federal water rights? That’s one of numerous questions Bureau of Land Management officials didn’t get an answer to while reviewing hydrology plans for Resolution Copper’s proposed copper mine and land trade in the Tonto National Forest.

Ultimately, BLM reviewers concluded more research must be completed before moving ahead with the mining project.

Tags

Load comments