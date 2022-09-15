Do mining rights have a higher priority than state and federal water rights? That’s one of numerous questions Bureau of Land Management officials didn’t get an answer to while reviewing hydrology plans for Resolution Copper’s proposed copper mine and land trade in the Tonto National Forest.
Ultimately, BLM reviewers concluded more research must be completed before moving ahead with the mining project.
While the BLM did find much of the related National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process satisfactory, three BLM professional — Lisa Dubas, Arizona hydrogeologist; James Johnsen, hydrologist from Idaho, and Steve Rice, a hydrogeologist from Colorado — provided a 26-page document detailing areas where they felt the Final Environmental Impact Statement (FEIS) fell short.
Officials noted in their report that 472 comments on “water resources” were received: The proposed mine would impact several sites considered sacred to local Apache tribes and require a public-private land trade to pull off.
Unanswered questions
How would private landowners, who own inholdings in the proposed mine area, be impacted by mine water use? reviewers wondered.
“How many wells will be impacted by the proposed mining and what could be the potential impacts?” they question in the document. “Does the the General Mining Law of 1872 have a higher priority than state and federal water rights?”
Later in the document, reviewers state the area the mining project would impact “consists of lands managed by the United States Forest Service, State land, and BLM, as well as interspersed private ownership. The BLM reviewers wondered if the dewatering of the shallow aquifer will forever prevent any future landowner or development to either drill a more expensive well to a deeper water source, or force them to obtain water from another basin?”
Reviewers questioned a seemingly missing survey of known public and private water wells and potential impacts. “The BLM reviewers wonder if this was ever completed,” the document states.
“BLM reviewers (also) found information within the FEIS lacking about water rights in Arizona,” it noted.
Furthermore, they wanted answers for state water users. “How many parties will not be able to get a state-based water right because the water source no longer exists due to the dewatering of the Apache Leap aquifer?” reviewers queried.
“There are many assumptions in the FEIS regarding availability of water to Resolution Copper,” they wrote, “but few assumptions on the availability of water due to an extended drought or other planned projects.”
BLM reviewers also seemed critical of proposed water mitigation suggestions to use contingent monitoring wells in locations affected by the potential mine.
“Installation of wells, or systems to harvest precipitation of surface water flows to mitigate for spring flow loss is a flawed approach which follows the ‘rob Peter to pay Paul’ logic (here they reference pg. 421 of the FEIS) and would more accurately be called ‘passing the buck’ or ‘kicking the can’ than ‘mitigation.’”
Reviewers stated they "found few references to Arizona water law throughout the documents they reviewed."
Storage of tailings
There was at least one other instance where officials pointed out that Resolution seemed out of touch with the area. “Due to the decades-long drought Arizona is currently experiencing, there is a greater chance for wildfires in the state,” the document states. The FEIS provided no data on mitigating such an event from occurring in the area where they have proposed a tailing storage sight, known as Skunk Camp. “If a wildfire were to occur upgradiant of the tailings pile, the lack of vegetation caused by the fire could have a profound effect on the local hydrology. ... BLM reviewers believe this scenario needs to be addressed as an environmental impact,” the document stated.
The reviewers questioned the use of Skunk Camp for tailing storage, citing that guidelines and standards for tailings storage have been updated “in response to the increasing number of TSF (tailings storage facilities) failures around the world” because of the potential detriment exposure could cause to humans and water sources. BLM officials suggested that Resolution Copper consider splitting the tailings into numerous existing sites, such as Casa Grande (presumably Santa Cruz), the Copperstone gold mine near Quartzite, set to restart production in 2023, and the Cyprus Tohono mine site, which is in the restoration phase on the Tohono O’odham Reservation.
The takeaway
Given the hesitations of the reviewers concerning an alleged failure to project mitigation well-past the life of the proposed mine to determine further environmental impacts; new regulations that surfaced to both NEPA and tailings storage since the FEIS was completed; the lack of data adjusted for climate change; seeming lack of knowledge of Arizona water laws; inconsistent hydrograph readings and mappings, BLM concluded more answers are needed to inform the mining project.
‘“This project is not one where after time, even a very long time, conditions return to an approximate pre-mining condition,” BLM reviewers stated.