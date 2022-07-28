A map of the proposed Hopper Renewable Project shows the area under consideration in the area outlined in grey. Yellow is BLM land; light blue is state land; green represents the U.S Forest Service, and white is private land.
The Bureau of Land Management’s Safford Field Office is considering a variance application from IP Land Holdings LLC for a solar energy project that could total approximately 10,355 acres within Safford Field Office federal lands.
The Safford BLM office will host a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to share information and receive public input on a right-of-way application for the proposed Hopper Renewable Project, which would be located approximately 20 miles southeast of Safford in the San Simon Valley.
IP Land Holdings LLC, whose parent company is located in Delaware, applied for a minimum 35-year right-of-way grant with an option to extend to 50 years. The company wants to construct, operate and maintain a 1,000-megawatt solar generation facility on 9,912 acres of BLM land, with a potential generation inter-tie line of 443 acres.
The project would be constructed using photovoltaic solar modules combined with an integrated battery energy storage system. Depending on the outcome of the project's system impact studies with the regional utilities, the project would either construct a new high-voltage substation onsite for interconnection to the Tucson Electric Power 345 kV Transmission Line, which runs through the project application area, or construct a new roughly 4.5-mile generation inter-tie line to the Arizona Electric Power Cooperative's 230 kilovolt transmission line west of the site.
If required, the gen-tie line would be configured within a 443-acre right-of-way. The collector lines would be located on BLM lands.
If a variance is granted, BLM would evaluate the proposed project under the appropriate level of National Environmental Policy Act analysis.
As part of the solar variance application process the BLM gathers information during the public input period and uses that input to inform a determination on whether to continue to process or to deny the application. If the BLM decides to process a solar variance application, it will continue through the NEPA planning process, which will include additional opportunities for public involvement.
The meeting will be hosted via Zoom and is expected to last about 90 minutes. The Zoom meeting can be accessed using passcode 08172022, and will also be recorded and posted to the BLM Arizona YouTube channel. BLM staff will provide a short introduction followed by presentations from IP Land Holdings LLC. Members of the public can provide input on the proposed projects.
Interested parties may also submit comments during the 30-day comment period until Sept. 17 via email at BLM_AZ_SFO_Solar@blm.gov or via mail to the Safford Field Office, Attn: Ron Peru, 711 S. 14th Ave., Safford, AZ 85546.
Commenters should be aware that their entire comment — including personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While one can ask BLM in a comment to withhold personal identifying information from public review, the bureau cannot guarantee it will be able to do so.
In January, the BLM Palm Springs-South Coast Field Office approved a IP Land Holdings LLC 500 MW photovoltaic solar project on 2,600 acres of BLM-managed federal lands in eastern Riverside County, Calif.
The original proposal for the Oberon Solar Project sought the use of 4,700 acres on BLM lands, and was first opened to public comment in March 2021.
BLM said it considers right-of-way applications for utility-scale solar energy development on a case-by-case basis based on environmental considerations; coordination with appropriate federal, state, and local agencies and tribes; and public outreach.