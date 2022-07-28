hopper renewable project.png

A map of the proposed Hopper Renewable Project shows the area under consideration in the area outlined in grey. Yellow is BLM land; light blue is state land; green represents the U.S Forest Service, and white is private land. 

 U.S. BUREAU OF LAND MANAGEMENT

The Bureau of Land Management’s Safford Field Office is considering a variance application from IP Land Holdings LLC for a solar energy project that could total approximately 10,355 acres within Safford Field Office federal lands.

The Safford BLM office will host a virtual information session at 5 p.m. on Aug. 17 to share information and receive public input on a right-of-way application for the proposed Hopper Renewable Project, which would be located approximately 20 miles southeast of Safford in the San Simon Valley.

Tags

Load comments