GRAHAM COUNTY — A grim discovery took place over the weekend as law enforcement agencies removed two bodies from a local mobile home park.
According to a news release by the Graham County Sheriff’s Office, the bodies were found Saturday, Aug. 24, in an area inside the Thunderbird Estates mobile home park. The bodies were removed by the GCSO, with assistance from the Safford and Thatcher police departments and the Graham County Medical Examiner.
Foul play was suspected in the case, and the Sheriff’s Office has opened a homicide investigation.
“We are actively working this case and feel very confident that we’ll be able to find those responsible,” said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies. “It’s an ongoing and open investigation.”
The bodies were sent to the Pima County Coroner’s Office to determine cause of death and identity. The Sheriff’s Office said additional information would be released as the investigation continues.