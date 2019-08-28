GRAHAM COUNTY- The Graham County Sheriff's Department has released some information regarding the bodies found near the Thunderbird Mobile Estates.
Wednesday afternoon, the Graham County Sheriff's Department emailed a media release stating that the autopsies of the two bodies were completed on Tuesday. According to the Pima County Coroner's report, the two individuals were shot. The report was given orally. However, the two deceased individuals who were shot have yet to be positively identified and named.
“The medical examiner hasn’t given us any (names of the victims); we have provided information that hopefully will assist them. But they have not verbally even confirmed that for us,” said Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies. “When we get something in writing or something in between that time, it will become more definitive. But as of right now, we don’t even definitively know. And the reason why it becomes a major situation is because that is just the way the legal system works as far as positively identifying anything. It’s no different in any type of case, when you have to positively identify those who are involved and positively identify those who were victims. And that is where we are at.”
The homicide investigation is ongoing.