Search and Rescue dive teams pulled the body of a 16-year-old boy from Roper Lake early Monday, a day after the teen went missing.
Graham County Undersheriff Jeff McCormies said the teen was from out of state and was in Arizona on vacation. He said family had been notified. He said the age is an approximation.
The Graham County Sheriff's Department's Search and Rescue team and Cochise County Search and Rescue divers launched a body-recovery effort about 6 a.m. Monday. The body was recovered a short time later.
Roper Lake State Park officials aided in the recovery effort, officials said.
McCormies said there would be no more information released Monday.