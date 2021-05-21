It’s the last week of the school year and fifth grade Bonita Elementary School teacher Joan Bull is sitting in her classroom and reflecting. Reflecting not just about the last year of COVID-19 chaos, but also how in a couple of days she’ll be retiring after a little more than four decades of teaching.
“Very mixed emotions. It feels good, and it feels sad, and it feels happy. It’s just a big mixture. I’ve been here a long time. I’ll miss the kids. I’ll miss having to be somewhere all the time. I’ll miss teaching,” Bull said.
Bull has taught at Bonita Elementary full time for 26 years, mostly as the school’s fifth grade teacher. Before that, she taught music classes at the school twice a week for 15 years, as well as stints teaching teacher education classes at Northern Arizona University’s Thatcher campus and at Cochise College.
“I’ve been an educator from the word go,” Bull said, “I believe in it. I guess it’s in my DNA or something.”
Born and raised in Safford, both of Bull’s grandparents were educators. Lafe Nelson Elementary School in Safford was named after her grandfather, the former superintendent of Safford schools and former Graham County school superintendent.
Bull said that it was not just her grandparents who inspired her to get into teaching, but her own fifth grade teacher, Edward Ellsworth.
“He made me want to learn. He was exciting, and he cared about the students and the subject matter,” Bull said, “He was just the kind of teacher everybody dreams of, and I’ve kind of followed him.”
Bull attended Arizona State University in the 1960’s, but before finishing a degree in secondary teaching in home economics, she married her husband, Craig Bull, who she referred to as “Cowboy,” and moved to his family ranch in Bonita in 1970.
While raising five children, teaching twice a week music classes at Bonita Elementary, and substitute teaching at the school, Bull credits her sister-in-law Jorene Bell, a former Bonita Elementary teacher, and a professor at Northern Arizona University’s Thatcher campus, for encouraging her to go back to school to finish her teacher education and credentialing program to become a full-time teacher.
“She convinced people that they could do it. Till the day she died she was still trying to tell people they could do it. She gave people self confidence. She was an amazing woman,” Bull said about Bell.
Bull graduated from Northern Arizona College’s Thatcher campus with a degree in elementary education in 1989. She started teaching fifth grade, full time, in Bonita the same year.
Asked why she liked teaching fifth graders, Bull said that while she enjoyed and had experience teaching almost every subject, she likes the fact that elementary teachers are tasked with teaching every subject, not just one. She also liked that fifth grade is often the time when students start to develop their own personalities and critical thinking skills.
“The political discussions in social sciences are so exciting. They’re starting to think for themselves. It’s fun to watch them realize that they can figure things out themselves,” Bull said. In Bonita, where the classes are small, she also could connect to students on a one-to-one basis. At the same time, she was able to provide students with chances to learn from each other and be challenged, educationally, in the classroom, things that were difficult to do during the pandemic and remote learning.
“Horrible,” is how Bull described her experience with remote learning because some of her students didn’t have internet access, and it was generally difficult to establish the intimate connection of a classroom just online.
As hard as remote learning was, Bull thinks that people’s experience over the past year with remote learning and other COVID-19 caused disruptions in the status quo of schooling will not only make people appreciate teachers and the teaching profession more, but hopefully attract more people to the profession in the midst of a state, and larger nationwide, teacher shortage crisis.
“Teachers are not looked up to like other professions, and the pay isn’t like other similar professions. Too long they’ve pushed them back, and not forward. There is a need,” Bull said, “We have to look at teaching as a profession like any other. Then maybe people will want to be teachers.”
But Bull isn’t necessarily pessimistic about the future of teaching. For example, all five of her daughters said they had no interest in teaching when they were young, now, all of them are teachers; one in Thatcher, one in Pima, three in Wilcox, and now, even one of her granddaughters is interested in teaching as well.
“Do it and love it. They [students] need someone who cares for them. It’s hard, it’s getting harder, but it’s worth it,” Bull said about people interested in teaching, “There’s a lot of good people out there. A whole lot. People have struggles, and they need somebody to listen to them. All kids are amazing and they can learn if they’re cared about.”
For Bull though, it’s time for her to sew, write children’s books for her grandkids, work on her family’s genealogy, and hopefully see The Alamo in Texas sometime soon.
“I’m not going to travel the world, that’s not my thing. I’m just going to help Cowboy and take care of the cattle,” she said, “I’m moving onto greener pastures I guess, or at least less work.”