Last week, with a little help from mom, 8-year-old Kash DeZonia weighed in on recently being heralded as a world champion mini-bull rider.
“You have to hang on with one hand in the air, and that’s crazy,” he told the Courier.
Previously, when he was mutton busting, he could cling on with both hands.
In either case, this young Willcox native and Bonita Elementary student proved his mettle in a big way earlier this month.
“He won the second round in the world finals,” Tawmi DeZonia, Kash’s mother said, translating through her son’s excitement. Kash scored 14th in the world in Peewee mini bulls and was one of six kids chosen to attend the Texas State Fair Invitational Bull Riding Championship.
“Neither me or my husband have rodeoed a day in our lives,” Tawmi, a tattoo and permanent makeup artist said of herself and her husband Jayce, a general contractor. Yet it seems that their two sons, Kash and his younger brother Brody, a champion sheep rider, were bitten by the cowboy bug early on.
By the time Kash started covering miniature bulls, he’d been riding sheep for about four years, beginning at age 3, when they entered him in a rodeo in Benson.
“We did it as a joke,” Tawmi DeZonia recalled.
But he surprised his parents by placing second and marking the start of his sheep riding career.
He rode sheep in Willcox, Sierra Vista and Tucson, where he set an arena record.
When Kash aged out of mutton busting, which caters to 4- to 7-year-olds, his mom discovered miniature bulls via a TikTok clip: Now, she and the woman who posted the video are best friends, she said.
“This is huge all over Texas and New Mexico,” DeZonia said of miniature bull riding.
“We showed up not really knowing what to expect,” she said of Kash’s first mini-bull ride, held in New Mexico. He was entered in the Peewee division for 8- and 9-year-olds.
The first rider to go drew a little bull that was a runner, Tawmi said. That didn’t seem too tough, she’d assured Kash.
“Spanky,” Kash’s draw, had other plans. But Kash was more than up for the surprises.
“I covered him,” he said, as if it were not a big deal.
That successful ride started off a series of four rodeo events for the young rider. Once a month, for four months, he rode, and the top five scores for each division were tallied.
“[The] first four months, it was just show up to New Mexico for the weekend,” Tawmi said.
When they found out Kash qualified for the world championships, the family purchased three mini bulls for Kash to practice on.
“He’s really only practiced three months,” she said, and he’s been riding mini-bulls just seven months total.
Kash has his own TikTok account with 14,500 followers, and has earned just shy of $1,000 for riding mini bulls and bucking mini ponies, Tawmi said.
However, he’s got to earn his own way, too.
“We want him to understand that it’s great what he’s doing,” she added, but that he still needs to contribute.
Kash said he’s going to start training some horses to earn some dough.
“I got the gear; I have to pay for entry fees,” he said.
Between attending Bonita Elementary School, training with former bronc rider Jeremy Flowers who lives just five miles away, coaching his brother, or putting in time on events, Kash is a busy kid.
And just how do his parents deal with the risk factor involved in the sport?
"Safety is obviously our biggest concern," his mom said Monday.
Kash wears a Kevlar vest and a helmet made specifically for bull riders.
"We've got multiple people in the arena whenever he rides," she added.
As far as feeling fearful, Tawmi said she doesn't.
"I don't really have that fear," she said, explaining it disappears when she sees her son doing what he loves. Then it becomes excitement, she said.
Next up for Kash is the Hooey Junior Patriot rodeo in February 2023, which claims to be “the world’s richest youth sporting event."
According to their website, more than $1.2 million were doled out at the 2022 event.
Follow Kash’s journey on TikTok at cowboykash1.