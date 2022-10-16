kash.jpg

Kash DeZonia shows off the talent that took him to the world championships in his first year of riding miniature bulls.

Last week, with a little help from mom, 8-year-old Kash DeZonia weighed in on recently being heralded as a world champion mini-bull rider.

“You have to hang on with one hand in the air, and that’s crazy,” he told the Courier.

kash2.jpg

Kash DeZonia, 8, has spent more than half of his life riding stock.
kash1.jpg

Kash DeZonia rides a mini bucking pony.

