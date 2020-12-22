Thanks to the generosity of a local family and a Grubhub grant, the Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley is no longer operating in the red, but has decided to delay expansion plans.
Five months ago, club director Mic Ruiz said they were facing a $90,000 deficit due to the pandemic-related cancellations of two fundraisers and a lack of donations and grants.
Since then, an anonymous family came through with a $30,000 donation and last month, Grubhub awarded the club a grant, but asked the amount remain a secret, Ruiz said.
Initially, Ruiz hoped to use the grant to open a second club location at a neighboring church, but the club board decided it would be best to use it for programming and staffing.
Due to social distancing guidelines, the club only can enroll 30 children a day at its current location, down from the 90 children the club used to accommodate before COVID-19.
Eventually, the club will be able to grow, he said.
“We’ll get there. We’re still focused, but in the meantime the doors are open and we’re going to take care of the kids we can and hopefully, we’ll be able to get to the point where we can take care of that many more,” Ruiz said.
The club will invest in STEAM activities including Lego robotics and water coloring programs, Ruiz said. He'll also hire two more staff members.
The club is doing much better than he anticipated thanks to the generosity of so many, he said.
“We were going to do anything and everything we had to to keep the doors open anyway,” Ruiz said. “We’ll continue to do what we are doing and we’ll get ready for the rest of them when we can bring them all back.”