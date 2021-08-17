The Boys and Girls Club of the Gila Valley is enrolling fewer children right now as Club Director Mick Ruiz watches to see if COVID-19 numbers continue to climb.
As of now, the club has 85 kids currently enrolled compared to 128 in 2019, a difference of 34%, Ruiz said.
Club directors nationwide are allowed to choose how many students they enroll, but he decided to be cautious because he doesn’t know what will happen in the following months.
“It’s almost- Let’s flow with it, see how it goes,” he said. “Again, our models are based on what the schools are doing.”
Most school districts throughout the Gila Valley are reporting isolated cases of COVID-19 amongst teachers and students, but an entire kindergarten class in Pima was quarantined the first week of school after coming into contact with a COVID-19 positive staff member. In Greenlee County, the high school football and volleyball teams have been placed in quarantine.
Masks will not be required in the club this school semester, but children’s temperatures are being taken before they’re allowed into the club’s main area, and health questions are asked before admittance. All surfaces are being wiped down with anti-bacterial solutions and students are required to wash their hands frequently.
The club is relying on parents to tell them if their child has been sick; if they’ve been sent home from school they can’t participate at the club, he said.
If a club member contracts COVID-19, it would be up to the Graham County Health Department if the club has to shut down, Ruiz said.
The club already had a policy that states children who become ill at the club are immediately placed in another room until their parents can pick them up, he said.
Lately more parents want to register their children in the club’s after-school activities, so staff members are calling the parents of children with low attendance numbers to see if they want their child to be in the club anymore, Ruiz said.
Small changes
Over the summer, Brayana Rivera, The Torch Club coordinator, said she incorporated more community service into the programming and the club is receiving more interest from older kids. They volunteered with the Gila Watershed Partnership nonprofit and collected donations for the club.
“The kids like to be a part of the community more. They like to be noticed. Before they weren’t really being noticed,” she said.
This year the club, which features anti-drug and safety programs, will introduce kids to aeronautics, Rivera said.